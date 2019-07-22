Last Day of the Heat Wave

Another heat advisory on for today but not for the entire area. High temperatures for today will be the same as the weekend, low 90s at the beaches and mid to upper 90s inland. Heat index values will still reach into the 100s today, and slightly under Tuesday. A Heat Advisory from noon until 7pm for Horry county and coastal counties to our north. High pressure in control over our area is keeping us mostly sunny and hot for today. This high pressure will also keep rain chances low, with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible. A cold front will move through on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread rain and lower temperatures. By midweek, high temperatures than will be in the mid 80s. We’ll dry out Thursday and temperatures will remain below average for the remainder of the week. The weekend will be sunny and nice with temperatures around average.