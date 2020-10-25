Lots of clouds to kick off the workweek

Overnight tonight we’re expecting showers to continue to clear out and move further off to the east. As we head toward morning more clouds will roll down out of the north and over our region.

Temperatures will drop a bit Monday, but still above normal for October. High pressure builds back in on Monday afternoon which will help to clear away some lingering morning cloud coverage. Temperatures will be back in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We may see a few showers Wednesday, ahead of the remenants of Tropical Storm Zeta, but the better chance for rain will be with the on Thursday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid-60s.

Monday, a cloudy start with some afternoon sun. Highs in the mid-70s.