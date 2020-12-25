More cold weather settles down over the Carolinas

Much colder weather has settled into the Carolinas. Yesterday’s stormy weather moved through with a strong cold front which has pushed offshore. Temperatures went from near 70 yesterday into the 30s last night and will struggle to reach 40 today. Skies will continue to clear today with sunshine mixed with some clouds.

Temperatures will continue to drop tonight with low temperatures in the 20s… tonight could be the coldest night we have had so far this season.

The cold weather will continue through the weekend, but it will be a sunny stretch. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s for Monday.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs near 40.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.