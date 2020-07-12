More heat and humidity to start the week

Hot, humid weather to start the week.

High pressure will control our weather through the end of this weekend and through the start of this week, bringing sunshine, afternoon temperatures in the 90s, and a chance for a late day scattered thunderstorms.

We will see a better chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, then rain chances will lower through midweek as high pressure gets stronger. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s next week with heat index values topping out near 100. Rain chances may increase by the end of this week.

Monday, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.