Overnight tonight we’ll see some scattered clouds hanging out over head with muggy conditions as well.

More sunshine and lower rain chances into the start of the weekend will allow us to heat back up.

Another cold front will approach the Carolinas to start next week, once again increasing our storm chances.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and humid. Lows 74-75 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, warm and sunny, scattered afternoon storms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.