More rain on the way, followed by much cooler temperatures

High pressure will continue to build in behind our cold front leading to mostly clear skies and cool conditions overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s inland to the low 60s at the beaches.

High pressure will remain overhead for Tuesday, this will keep temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. The high will start to move away as our cold front moves back north as a warm front late Tuesday night. While the majority of Tuesday will be dry, clouds will be on the increase and we’ll see rain chances increasing late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A cold front will push the rain out by late Wednesday with some of the coolest air of the season moving in for Thursday and Friday.

Highs on Thursday and Friday in the mid and upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s. A slight warming trend expected by the weekend.

Tonight: mostly clear and mild. Lows 52-56 Inland, 60 beaches

Tuesday: Partly sunny w/late afternoon showers/storms. Highs 78