More rain on the way for Monday

Happy Sunday and Happy Valentine’s Day! After a very rainy afternoon, we’re looking at more rain overnight tonight. Lows will be dropping down into the upper 30s and low 40s to start off your Monday, with clouds overhead and some lingering showers, and light drizzle. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see the chance for heavy rain increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Highs will be slightly warmer but still below normal topping out in the low 50s and high 40s.

Looking forward to the rest of the week we will finally start to see some drier conditions! Throughout the day Tuesday, we’ll start to see some more sunshine, and Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant. We’ll see some rain return to the region for the end of the workweek but next weekend looks to be cooler and dry.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers around. Lows at 40 degrees or just above.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy with showers late. Highs around 60.