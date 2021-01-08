More rain on the way tonight

Rain moved in and will continue through today.

A storm system will move through the area today and will bring periods of rain, wind, and cold weather. The heaviest rain has moved to our north early this morning but it will stay cloudy, windy, and cold with showers throughout the day. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-40s inland, near 50 along the coast. There is a small chance that some spots in Chesterfield, Scotland, or Robeson Counties could see some snow mix in with the rain as it ends late this evening, but it will not stick to the ground. This system will move away tonight, clearing it out for the weekend.

Skies will clear out and it will stay cool this weekend with highs in the 50s. We’ll warm back to around average to start next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The next storm system for early next week looks fairly weak, and only a few showers are possible late Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll remain mild for the second half of next week.

Today, cloudy, cold and windy with showers and drizzle. Highs 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tonight, rain ending and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 36 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.