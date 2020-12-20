More rain to start the week

After a very rainy start to the day we’re going to see more showers on the way.

Overnight tonight we’ll see some more scattered showers push northeast across the region. A few of those showers will linger through to Monday morning. While Monday will start off on a cloudy and rainy note throughout the afternoon we’ll gradually see more and more sunshine. Highs will also pick up just a little back to around normal topping out in the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday high pressure sets up over the region leading to more sunshine and warmer temps in the 60s. Thursday will be our last above average day for the week as we see temps bump up slightly ahead of a cold front.

That front will lead to clouds and rain for your Christmas Eve. Temperatures will drop back down below normal for Christmas Day, but we’ll see lots of sunshine.

Tonight, cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday, rainy start with increasing sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.