More rain today as temps continue to drop, wintry mix possible tonight

Colder weather will continue to move in as another round of rain arrives today, wintry mix possible later tonight. Rain will move back in throughout the morning, and will continue all day long. It will be a windy, cold rain with temperatures only in the 40s. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight, and the rain will change over to snow before ending. Most places will not see any accumulation, but some spots could see a dusting of snow. Northern parts of Chesterfield, northern Marlboro, Scotland and northern Robeson Counties have the best chance of seeing a coating of snow to perhaps an inch of snow. Any accumulation will be on elevated surfaces, as ground temperatures are quite warm. No travel problems are expected. Sunshine returns Friday, but it will stay cold. A hard freeze is expected Friday night. It will warm up over the weekend with 50s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday. The warming trend will continue into next week, however rain chances will return.

Today, windy and cold with rain. Highs in the mid 40s, falling throughout the afternoon.

Tonight, cold and breezy with showers briefly switching over to snow before moving away. Lows 29-32 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Friday, gradual clearing, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.