More scattered storms to end the weekend

The hot, humid weather we have seen this past week will continue through this weekend. Overnight tonight we’ll see showers and thunderstorms clear out leaving behind scattered clouds. Sunday we will have a better chance for storms, but even then, most places will stay dry. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s through the rest of the weekend with heat index values just over 100. The area of high pressure will weaken slightly this week, allowing for a better chance for late-day thunderstorms. Our temperatures may be a degree or two lower as well with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, lingering showers and thunderstorms clearing. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.