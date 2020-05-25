More showers and thunderstorms this week

Looking ahead to Memorial Day we'll start the morning off cloudy followed by some scattered afternoon showers. We're also expecting a cooler afternoon with highs topping out in the low 80s due to a cold front pushing down over the region.

Originally Monday's cold front was expected to push south of the region and lead to some drier weather for the middle of the week. However, now models are showing that front is most likely going to stall out over the region which will help to trigger more showers and thunderstorms for each day this week.