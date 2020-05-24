More storms to finish the weekend

We’re going to start off our Sunday with lots of sunshine but during the afternoon we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms pop up over the region.

Overall your Sunday afternoon will be warm and sunny but as the afternoon turns into evening some scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to pop up over the region. Looking forward to Memorial Day we’ll start the morning off cloudy followed by some more scattered afternoon showers and a cooler afternoon with highs topping out in the low 80s due to a cold front pushing down over the region.

Originally Mondays cold front was expected to push south of the region and lead to some drier weather for the middle of the week. However, now models are showing that front is most likely going to stall out over the region which will help to trigger more showers and thunderstorms for each day this week.