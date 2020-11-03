More sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way

It will be cold to start the day but we’ll kick off a warming trend this afternoon. Sunshine will return today as highs climb to the mid 60s this afternoon, still below average. It will be sunny for most of the week, and it will warm back into the 70s by mid-week, mid 70s by Friday. Low rain chances may return by the end of the week with a slightly better chance for showers on Sunday.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows in the upper 30s inland, mid 40s along the coast.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the near 70.