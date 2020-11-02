More sunshine and warmth on the way this week

We’re seeing sunny and chilly start to the week but the cooler temperatures won’t last long.

A cold front moved through late yesterday afternoon and much cooler weather has moved in today. High temperatures today will only be in the mid-50s, then temperatures will fall into the mid-30s away from the coast tonight. The good news is, that front will also take our cloud coverage away with it leading to lots of sunshine for most of the week. Some spots could see the first frost of the season early Tuesday morning.

It will be sunny for most of the week, and it will warm back into the 70s by mid-week, mid 70s by Friday. Low rain chances may return by the end of the week with a slightly better chance for showers on Sunday.

Today, sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Patchy frost inland. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.