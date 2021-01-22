More sunshine on the way this weekend

Clouds and a few showers will linger today, then it will clear for the weekend. A cold front has stalled just to our south and that’s where most of the showers will be today. The front will move away from the area tonight, taking the clouds and showers with it.

Sunshine will return on Saturday, but it will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect a freeze Sunday morning with some spots cooling into the 20s. More sunshine Sunday with clouds arriving late in the day.

A storm system will bring showers and warmer weather Monday into Tuesday. Some spots could see 70 on Tuesday. Another storm system Wednesday night will bring cooler weather and more rain.

Today, morning clouds with a stray am shower, mild with pm clearing. Highs 58-60.

Tonight, clearing and cold. Lows 32-34 inland, 37-38 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.