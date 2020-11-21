More sunshine on the way this weekend

The sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend.

High pressure will control our weather this weekend, bringing mainly clear skies and above normal temperatures. We’re starting off our Saturday on the cool side but this afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine and warmth with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. A few clouds hang around on Sunday, but temperatures will still end up in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through Monday with only a slight chance for a shower, and a small cooldown for Tuesday. A stronger cold front will bring a better chance for rain Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but it will not cool much for the end of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.