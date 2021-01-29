More sunshine on the way to start the weekend

Clear, but cold weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend with plenty of sunshine today and Saturday… however, it will be cold. Highs will be in the 40s today, then upper 40s to near 50 Saturday. Temperatures will drop back into the 20s tonight.

A storm system will increase clouds Saturday night with rain for Sunday. It will warm up a bit Sunday with highs in the low 60s. This system will move away Monday and we’ll gradually dry out into Tuesday, but it will cool down again.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, sunny and chilly. Highs 48 inland, 46 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 25-27 inland, 27-29 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 50.