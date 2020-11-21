More sunshine to end the weekend

The sunny, warm weather will continue to finish the weekend.

Overnight tonight we’ll a few spotty clouds start to drift onshore and we’re also expecting a chilly start to your Sunday with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. A few clouds hang around on Sunday, but temperatures will still end up in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through early Monday with only a slight chance for a shower in the morning, and a small cooldown for Tuesday. A stronger cold front will bring a better chance for rain Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but it will not cool much for the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.