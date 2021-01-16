More sunshine to finish the weekend

We’re expecting more sunshine to finish off the weekend.

Overnight tonight we’re going to continue to see clear skies however this will lead to a chilly start to your Sunday will lows dropping down towards freezing. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 50s.

We’re going to continue this cool and sunny stretch into the first half of the workweek. by Wednesday we’ll start to warm up again as a front approaches from the west. Thursday and Friday we’ll finish off the week with chances for some more showers.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows in the low 30s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid50s.