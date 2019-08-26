More Sunshine to Start the Week

More sunshine and comfortable temperatures to start the week. The front that moved through the area over the weekend is stalled offshore but far enough away that we will remain dry today. Highs will remain a little below average this afternoon, topping out in the mid 80s. We’ll remain in the mid 80s for Tuesday and also remain mostly dry. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday, increasing our rain chances as temps climb to near 90 inland. That front will stall offshore for the rest of the week, keep some rain chances around through Friday. Another cold front will move in on Sunday, keep some rain chances around into the start of next week.

Today: sun & clouds, highs in the mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild, low: 66-68 inland, near 70 along the coast

Tuesday: Partly sunny & warm, highs in the mid 80s