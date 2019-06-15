MORE SUNSHINE TODAY WITH COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURES

The sunny, nice weather we saw on Friday will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Temperatures will start in the mid and upper 50s this morning with lots of sunshine. Temperatures this afternoon will be a tad warmer than yesterday, but humidity will stay low. It will warm up a bit on Sunday with some inland spots hitting 90. The humidity will start to return, and will continue to build into next week. It will be warm and humid for much of next week with scattered late day thunderstorms.

Today: mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight: mostly clear & cool. Lows 60-64 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs 85-90.

