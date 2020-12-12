More warmth and sunshine on the way for the weekend

The warm weather will continue through the weekend, seeing a mix of clouds and sunshine.
High temperatures for today and Sunday will be similar to Friday, close to 70. A weak cold front will approach and stall out over the region on Sunday, bringing a small chance for a shower.
A stronger storm system will move through on Monday with rain and cooler weather. Another storm system will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday with more rain.
It will stay cool next week with high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday through Friday.
Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 56 beaches.
Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs near 70.
