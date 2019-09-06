Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine



This afternoon, we will gradually clear out as far as cloud coverage is concerned and the winds will die down. We will see plenty of sunshine as the day goes on. High temperatures in the mid-80s along the beaches and upper 80s in the inland areas. Tomorrow will be beautiful and sunny as temperatures climb to the mid-80s along the coast, upper 80s inland. A cold front that is currently in the midwest will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, move to the coast in the evening, and stall to start next week. The cold front will gradually increase our rain chances on Sunday afternoon and into next week

Today: Gradual clearing and breezy, high, mid 80s beaches, upper 80s inland.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, low: mid to upper 60s inland, low 70s beaches.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: upper 80s beaches, low 90s inland.





