Morning Rain with Afternoon Clearing Today

A cold front will move into the Carolinas today bringing showers and a few storms overnight and into early Monday morning. The front will push just to the south by late morning and stall, high pressure to the north will build in and we’ll see clearing throughout the afternoon. That front moves back to the north as a warm front by late Tuesday. This, along with an area of low pressure riding along it, will bring much needed wide spread showers. Area wide, we could see 1-2 inches of rain by Wednesday.

A stronger front moves in by Wednesday afternoon kicking the rain chances out and bringing much cooler air to the region. Highs on Thursday and Friday in the upper 60s to near 70 with morning lows in the 40s and low 50s. A slight warming trend expected by the weekend.

Today: Morning showers w/afternoon clearing. Highs 81-83 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight: mostly clear and mild. Lows 52-56 Inland, 60 beaches

Tuesday: Partly sunny w/late afternoon showers/storms. Highs 78