Mostly sunny and still hot today as we remain dry. The cold front that moved through yesterday won’t provide us much relief from the heat and humidity. It will move further off shore as high pressure takes control. We’ll remain mainly dry for the rest of the week but humidity will increase into the weekend. Rain chances increase slightly for the weekend as we heat up ahead of a cold front that will move in on Monday. Rain chances will be spotty at best this weekend and Monday as we look to stay hot and humid into next week.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid today. Highs: 90 at the beaches, mid 90s inland

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy, lows: mid 70s along the coast, near 70 inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid today. Highs: Upper 80s at the beaches, mid 90s inland