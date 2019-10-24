Mostly Sunny and Warmer Today

High pressure will stay over the area and we’ll see lots of sunshine again today with temperatures warming back into the 70s. The high pressure will move offshore on Friday, allowing moisture to return with a few clouds and higher humidity. A slow moving storm system will approach over the weekend. There will be a chance for a shower Saturday night, but the better chance for rain will be on Sunday. It will be warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance will continue Monday as the cold front stalls across the area. The rain chances will continue through mid week with temps cooling a little, back into the mid 70s.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.