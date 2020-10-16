Much cooler air is on the way

It will stay warm and muggy today before much cooler weather arrives tonight. A strong cold front will push across the Carolinas today, bringing a sharp cool down heading into the weekend. Today will start off warm, and temperatures will make it into the mid-70s in the Pee Dee in the morning, and to around 80 along the coast by lunchtime. It will be mostly cloudy and we will see a few showers. As the cold front passes, winds will increase, and temperatures will drop… it should cool into the 60s in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight with many places cooling into the 40s.

Saturday will be sunny but cool with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. The warm-up will begin Sunday and continue next week. By Tuesday, temperatures will be back in the 80s.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Highs 74 inland, 80 beaches… but temperatures will fall in the afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows 44-46 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.