FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Florence County during Thursday’s storms.

The National Weather Service said an EF0 tornado with 85mph winds touched down between Twin Bridge Road and Twin Church Road in the Sardis community.

The time of the tornado was estimated around 2:48 p.m. The full survey is expected to be released Friday night.

Severe weather rolled through the area Thursday causing damage and flooding throughout the region.