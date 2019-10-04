Near Record heat this afternoon; Much cooler weekend expected

Record setting heat will continue through today with high temperatures near 90° at the beaches, mid to upper 90s inland. High pressure is still in control with plenty of sunshine and hot, humid weather. A strong cold front will move through tonight. The front will have very little moisture with it, but an isolated shower or two late tonight and early Saturday is possible. Much cooler weather will move in for the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s this weekend, which is close to where we should be at the beginning of October. Another front will move through late Monday. Once again, this front will have limited moisture but it will push our temperatures back down to the 70s.
Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 90 beaches
Tonight, mostly cloudy w/an isolated shower possible. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.
Saturday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 75-77.