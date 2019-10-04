Near Record heat this afternoon; Much cooler weekend expected

LORIS, SC (WBTW) - A woman has been charged after her infant tested positive for cocaine in Loris, according to a police report.

Loris police met with a DSS worker on September 30, according to a case report from the Loris Police Department. The worker reported the suspect, identified in the report as 22-year-old Harley Berry, and her child had tested positive for "cannabinoids and cocaine metabolite mec."