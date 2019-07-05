News13 meteorologist: Lightning can strike 12 miles away from storm’s core

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – We really want to stress with summertime thunderstorms here, lightning can strike well away from the center of storm activity.

The deadly thunderstorm on Thursday started as a very tiny cell at about 1 p.m. with a high amount of heat and humidity and a lot of energy. The storm hit just north of Andrews, near Georgetown, but the lightning struck about 12 miles away from the core of the thunderstorm activity.

So, you can see, lightning will strike up to 10 and 12 miles away from a thunderstorm and that’s why we say when you hear thunder, when thunder roars, go indoors. Lightning can strike out of a clear sky.

If you do go inside, make sure you stay away from windows, avoid electrical equipment and corded telephones, and if you’re in water, remember water conducts electricity so you’re at risk for getting struck by lightning.

Wait for 30 minutes from the last time you heard thunder until the thunderstorms can move away.