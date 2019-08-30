Nice end to the week with rain chances returning this weekend

The sunny, comfortable weather we enjoyed yesterday will continue today, then humidity and rain chances will return for the weekend. Sunny and warm today with highs in the 80s to near 90, but humidity will stay low. The cold front that came through Wednesday and brought this more comfortable weather has stalled not too far offshore, and it will retreat back into the Carolinas on Saturday. This will bring back the humidity, and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. The humidity and rain chances will continue through next week, especially if Hurricane Dorian, or the remnants of the hurricane come our way. We are not expected to see a direct hit from the hurricane, but rain from the storm is a possibility later next week.

Today, sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.