Nice Today but Strong AM Storms Possible Tuesday

The weekend storm system is moving away, being replaced by nice weather to start the week. High pressure will build in to start the week with a mixture of clouds and sunshine on today and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will warm up on Tuesday ahead of a cold front, and highs will warm into the low to mid 80s. We will start the day with scattered thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe. The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds but hail and an isolated tornado are also possible. The cold front will move through Tuesday afternoon and push the storms off shore. Cooler weather returns with highs on Wednesday in the low 70s. It will be nice and sunny Wednesday and Thursday. A slow moving front will bring clouds and showers on Friday. Those showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through Saturday. This system will move away Saturday night with sunshine returning for Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 76-78 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms, some strong AM storms possible. Highs 80-85.