Noon update: Heat Index already at 106°







The heat and humidity will continue through the middle of the week with high temperatures in the 90s, and heat index values topping 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when the heat index is expected to be above 105, and the Heat Advisory for today is from 11 am until 7pm. There will also likely be one issued for Wednesday. High pressure offshore will control our weather for the next week, keeping it hot and humid with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm through Wednesday. The area of high pressure will weaken slightly for the end of the week, knocking a couple degrees off our high temperatures, and allowing a few more thunderstorms to develop. It will stay hot with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s into the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96-98 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96-98 inland, 90-92 beaches.





