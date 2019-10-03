One more day of record heat then a cool down this weekend

Record setting heat will continue through Friday with high temperatures near 90° at the beaches, mid to upper 90s inland. High pressure will control our weather through Friday with plenty of sunshine and hot, humid weather. A strong cold front will move through late Friday. The front will have very little moisture with it, but an isolated shower or two late Friday and early Saturday is possible. Much cooler weather will move in for the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s this weekend, which is close to where we should be at the beginning of October. Another front will move through late Monday. This one will bring showers and thunderstorms, and will keep temperatures in the 70s and 80s to start next week.
Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.
Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-97.