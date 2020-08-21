One more round of rain followed by a nicer weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are expected today, then it will dry out a little for the weekend.

A stationary front that has been stalled over the Carolinas this week will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms today, before moving north and then dissipating over the weekend. It will stay rather cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms.

Today’s storms will be slow-moving, so some spots will see heavy rain. High pressure offshore will strengthen over the weekend, bringing more sunshine, less rain, and warmer afternoons.

High temperatures will be back to normal with many places away from the coast in the low 90s. This warmer, drier weather will continue into next week. Rain chances may increase by the middle of the week.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.

