Periods of Heavy Rain to Start your Wednesday

Periods of heavy rain will move through the area today, with the heaviest rain in the morning. The heavy rain will break up around midday as a warm front pushes to our north. The rain will taper off in the afternoon, and there will be some clearing late in the day as a cold front pushes off shore. Drier and much cooler weather will move in behind this system tonight, and will continue through the rest of the week. We will see plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Night time low temperatures will fall into the 40s. This will be the coolest weather we have seen so far this season. We will warm back into the 70s over the weekend with moisture returning and a chance for rain possible by early Sunday.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers, clearing late. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight, Clear and cool. Lows 45-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.