Pleasant Weather Expected Tonight

Tonight, expect low temperatures a tad bit cooler than seasonable, mainly clear skies, and low humidity. Temperatures along the beaches will be near 70, while temperatures inland will be in the upper 60s. Tonight will be an excellent time to take an evening walk, or open up the windows and get some fresh air. Mainly clear skies Sunshine and dry conditions will persist throughout the weekend and the beginning of the workweek. Currently, high pressure will stay anchored over the Carolinas, keeping us dry; however, warmer, humid weather will return later this week as high pressure offshore will be in control. Also, by the middle of next week, a cold front will approach the Carolinas, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms. The second half of next week afternoon thunderstorms will return.
Tonight: Mainly Clear with calm winds. Lows mid-60s inland, 70 beaches.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs near 90 inland, 84 beaches.
Monday: Sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.