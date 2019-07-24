Pleasant weather to last into the weekend

The cooler, less humid weather that moved in last night will continue through the rest of the week. Skies tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the 60s. High pressure will control our weather through Friday, keeping the cooler, more comfortable weather around. Humidity will slowly increase over the weekend, and there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm, especially along the coast, but most places will stay dry. Thunderstorm chances will increase by the middle of next week, and temperatures will be close to normal in the 80s to near 90.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice with low humidity. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.