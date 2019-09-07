Plenty of sunshine and fair weather this weekend

Great weekend ahead with lots of sunshine. High temperatures for today will be the upper 80s along the beaches and low 90s inland. High pressure build in from the South while a weak cold front will make its way down from the north. This cold front will stall in the region this weekend, bringing a slight chance for rain on Sunday, then hit or miss storms Monday and Tuesday. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of next week. This front will gradually move out of the area, and midweek high pressure will build in from the north and take control.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Low 70s inland, mid-70s beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.