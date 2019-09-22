Breaking News Alert
Plenty of sunshine with above normal temperatures next week

High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, and we will see plenty of sunshine. It will warm to near normal over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s, but the humidity will stay low. A ridge of high pressure will build next week, this will allow warm, humid weather to build into the middle of next week with very little chances of rain. A few fronts push east next week bringing a few more clouds, but the fronts will fizzle once they get here. As this ridge builds, temperatures will warm into the low and mid 90s inland, to the upper 80s at the beaches. A few records could be tied next week.

Today: sunny and warm. Highs 84-86 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows 58-62 inland, 64-66 beaches

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs 87-90 inland, 82-84 beaches

