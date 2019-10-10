Plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures on the way.

High pressure will control our weather into the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and temperatures near normal. This evening expect clear skies and very comfortable temperatures. Heading into the overnight, we’ll stay clear and it’ll be a bit cool to start your Friday. Lows tonight dropping into the low and mid 50s inland to the upper 50s at the beaches.

High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 70s, and some spots could hit the low 80s. We will continue to warm into the 80s on Saturday with lots of sunshine. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, increasing the clouds late on Saturday and bringing a few inland showers on Sunday.

The front will stall in the area into early next week, keeping the chance for showers around until Wednesday. High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 into next week. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, keeping the rain chances around and cooling us back down into the 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and mild. Highs 80 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Saturday: Sunny, warmer. Highs 82-84 inland, 80 beaches.