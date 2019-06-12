Rain and Storms Today, Heavy at Times

While most places stayed dry on Tuesday, moisture will return this morning with more rain throughout the day.

A storm system developing over southern Georgia will move across the Carolinas today. Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day and into the overnight. The heaviest and steadiest rain will be along the coast where 1-2 inches of rain are possible. The storm system will move away throughout the night tonight and the rain will come to an end.

Skies will clear Thursday, and a cold front will move through Thursday night with even drier air moving in on Friday. Sunny, dry weather Friday will continue into the weekend. Humidity will return on Sunday as warmer weather returns. Pop up afternoon thunderstorms are possible next week.

Today, cloudy and cooler with rain and thunderstorms. Highs 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with rain ending. Lows 64-66 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.