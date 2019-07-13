Rain Chances Drop As Temperatures Heat Up Next Week

This afternoon we saw heavy rainfall. An estimated 2-3 inches of rain fell over the grand strand. As we continue throughout the night rain, chances will dwindle. This rain was a result of a slow moving cold front that is moving through the Carolinas from the northwest today, and this front will move away on Sunday. Between the trough ahead of the cold front and the front, we saw scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening through tonight. There will be much drier weather for tomorrow. Temperatures will be warmer for most of next week with heat indices in the triple digits by midweek. The start of the work week will be mainly dry, and then rain chances will increase toward the end of the week.



Tomorrow: partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s.