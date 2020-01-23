Rain chances for Friday are increasing

The majority of the week was over taken by a surge of arctic air. As we start to close out the work week, our weather pattern will start to shift a bit.

Our next storm system will approach the area from the Gulf States late Friday into early Saturday morning. This will increase our rain chances for Friday.

The first surge of rain could occur in the wee hours of the morning to just around the morning commute. This will be a warm front lifting north of our area.

There will likely be a little lull in the rain activity with even a few peeks of sunshine. This should help temperatures to warm into the low and mid 60s.

As the front get’s closer, scattered showers and even a few storms will work their way into our area by early evening into the overnight.

The day won’t be a washout, but expect a half an inch to an inche of rain area wide. In the cold front’s wake, high pressure will build back in, dyring us out and cooling us down to seasonable temperatures through mid week of next week.