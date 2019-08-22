Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend

Hot, humid weather will continue through the end of the week, with scattered thunderstorms. The area of high pressure that has controlled our weather all week will hold on for two more days. This will us bring mostly sunny mornings and partly sunny afternoons. The heat and humidity will continue as well with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. We will also continue to see hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Friday, bringing a better chance for storms overnight. This front will slowly move through the area over the weekend, bringing a rain and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will cool a bit, with highs in the 80s over the weekend, but the humidity will remain high. The front will move to our south Sunday evening into Monday morning, lowering the storm chances as we start next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.