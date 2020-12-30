Rain chances increase to start the New Year

To finish off our Wednesday we’ll see more scattered showers drift through the region.

Overnight tonight lows will drop down into the upper 40s throughout the Pee Dee and into the low 50s along the coast.

Temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 60s on Thursday with scattered showers. Rain chances will increase for the end of the week as a cold front pushes closer. The front will stall to our west on Friday, bringing higher shower/storm chances and even warmer temperatures. Highs on Friday will top out in the low 70s. So we’ll be starting off the new year on a warm but rainy note.

The cold front will slowly move through the area Saturday with more showers and temperatures holding around 70. Showers will continue throughout the overnight and push to the north early Sunday morning. We’ll gradually dry out and cool off Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s on Sunday, mid-50s to start next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows: 44-48 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Thursday: mostly cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.