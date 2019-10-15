Rain moves in overnight with cooler temperatures by Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A warm front will lift north into the area overnight bringing showers and a few storms. The heaviest rain looks to come after midnight through the morning commute on Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low and mid 60s.

By late Wednesday morning, the widespread showers will start to move away and we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front moving in from the west will keep scattered showers in the forecast and then we’ll start to dry out by late evening. Unseasonably cool weather will arrive by Thursday as high pressure builds in through Friday. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s with morning lows in the mid and upper 40s

A slight warming trend expected by the weekend ahead of our next rain maker for the beginning of next week

Tonight: Cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Lows 62-64 Inland, 68 beaches

Wednesday: Partly sunny w/scat’d showers and late day clearing. Highs 78

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: