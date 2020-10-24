Rain moves in tomorrow morning

A weak cold front will push east across the area tonight, bringing a chance for a shower. The bulk of the heavy rain will move through the area Sunday morning followed by some more scattered storm activity Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop a bit with highs in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday, but this is still above normal for October. High pressure builds back in on Monday, and temperatures will be back in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stronger cold front will move into the area on Thursday. We may see a few showers Wednesday, ahead of this system, but the better chance for rain will be with the front on Thursday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy, spotty showers. Lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday, a rainy start followed by scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.