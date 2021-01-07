Rain on the way for this evening

Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of rain tonight and Friday. Before that system arrives, we will have another cool afternoon. Today will start with some sunshine, then clouds will increase late in the day as a storm system approaches the Carolinas. Highs will top out in the low to mid-50s.

Rain will develop tonight, and continue through Friday. The heaviest rain will occur at night, with lingering showers on Friday. The storm system will move away Friday night, and we could see a brief wintry mix along the border Belt as lingering moisture clashes with some cold air.

It will clear as we start the weekend, but stay cool. Another storm system will bring a chance for rain Monday evening.

Today, increasing clouds and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold with rain. Lows 36-38 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Friday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 44-50.